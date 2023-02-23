Matson (NYSE:MATX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Matson had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 28.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.39 EPS.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $64.58 on Thursday. Matson has a one year low of $58.06 and a one year high of $125.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day moving average of $68.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Matson by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,695 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.