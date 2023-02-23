Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) rose 8.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.64 and last traded at $27.99. Approximately 157,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 298,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mativ in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Mativ news, Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 5,399 shares of Mativ stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $106,900.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 25,898 shares of company stock worth $527,165. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,798,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,135,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,147,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,097,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,905,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mativ Holdings, Inc provides components and engineered solutions. Its operating business segments include Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment consists of five non-reporting business units: Filtration, Protective Solutions, Release Liners, Healthcare, and Industrials, which deliver solutions that filter & purify air and liquids, support adhesive, and protective applications.

