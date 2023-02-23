Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,637 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,062 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 104.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Matador Resources by 51.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 22.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTDR opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. Matador Resources has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $73.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.71.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.11 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 46.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTDR. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

