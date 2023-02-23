Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

MTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $52.38 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 3.53.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $707.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Matador Resources by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

See Also

