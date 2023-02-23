Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Masonite International updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.25-$8.25 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.25-8.25 EPS.

Masonite International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.53. 35,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,496. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.61. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $101.75.

Institutional Trading of Masonite International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after buying an additional 113,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Masonite International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,399,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Masonite International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,761,000 after buying an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,449,000 after buying an additional 20,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC boosted its stake in Masonite International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 274,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,373,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masonite International Company Profile

DOOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens cut their price target on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.14.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

