Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Masonite International updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.25-$8.25 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.25-8.25 EPS.
Masonite International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.53. 35,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,496. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.61. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $101.75.
Institutional Trading of Masonite International
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after buying an additional 113,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Masonite International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,399,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Masonite International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,761,000 after buying an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,449,000 after buying an additional 20,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC boosted its stake in Masonite International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 274,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,373,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Masonite International Company Profile
Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Masonite International (DOOR)
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
- Intel Management Testing Investors Long-term Commitments
- Apple Takes A Breather, But The Signals Are Clear
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.