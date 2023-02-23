Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,445 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $16,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,028 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 62.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 183,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,361,000 after acquiring an additional 70,148 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $654,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,594 shares of company stock worth $2,513,764 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $164.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.25. The firm has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.33 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

