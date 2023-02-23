Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide updated its FY23 guidance to $10.75-11.54 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $10.75-$11.54 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:VAC traded down $5.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.20. The stock had a trading volume of 170,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,385. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.95 and a 200 day moving average of $143.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 2.06. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $110.08 and a one year high of $165.85.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $412,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,266,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,033,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after purchasing an additional 96,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,540,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,652,000 after purchasing an additional 62,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.