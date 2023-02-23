Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.75-$11.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott Vacations Worldwide also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.75-11.54 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE VAC traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.46. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $110.08 and a fifty-two week high of $170.19.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $190.83.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $412,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

