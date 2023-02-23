Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $420-460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $431.82 million. Maravai LifeSciences also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.32-$0.38 EPS.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ MRVI traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.02. 2,399,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,114. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.58.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 69.19%. The business had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4,061.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,121,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,010,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,132,000 after buying an additional 522,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,850,000 after buying an additional 201,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,048,000 after buying an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

