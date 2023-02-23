Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Maravai LifeSciences updated its FY23 guidance to $0.32-0.38 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.32-$0.38 EPS.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.99. 1,972,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,729. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRVI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 8,207.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 11,706.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

