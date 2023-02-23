Maple (MPL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $462,158.44

Maple (MPL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Maple coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.33 or 0.00022349 BTC on exchanges. Maple has a total market capitalization of $20.65 million and approximately $462,158.44 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maple has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Maple

Maple’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

