Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Manitowoc updated its FY23 guidance to ~$0.35-1.15 EPS.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Shares of MTW traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 96,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,159. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.82. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Institutional Trading of Manitowoc

Manitowoc Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Manitowoc by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,102,000 after acquiring an additional 57,375 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,890,000 after acquiring an additional 295,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,588,000 after purchasing an additional 281,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 126,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Manitowoc by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 866,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 256,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

