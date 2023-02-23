Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Manitowoc updated its FY23 guidance to ~$0.35-1.15 EPS.
Shares of MTW traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 96,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,159. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.82. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.20.
A number of brokerages recently commented on MTW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
