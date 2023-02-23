Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTWGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Manitowoc updated its FY23 guidance to ~$0.35-1.15 EPS.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Shares of MTW traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 96,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,159. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.82. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Institutional Trading of Manitowoc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Manitowoc by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,102,000 after acquiring an additional 57,375 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,890,000 after acquiring an additional 295,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,588,000 after purchasing an additional 281,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 126,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Manitowoc by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 866,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 256,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)

