Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Manitowoc updated its FY23 guidance to ~$0.35-1.15 EPS.

Manitowoc Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE MTW traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 131,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,751. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24. The company has a market cap of $592.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.20. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 104.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 165.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 18.9% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Manitowoc

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

