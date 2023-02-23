Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Manitowoc updated its FY23 guidance to ~$0.35-1.15 EPS.
Shares of Manitowoc stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.72. 85,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,425. The company has a market cap of $588.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 228,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 866,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after buying an additional 256,797 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
