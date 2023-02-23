Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Manitowoc updated its FY23 guidance to ~$0.35-1.15 EPS.
Manitowoc Stock Up 3.7 %
MTW stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.93. 157,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $595.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MTW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc
About Manitowoc
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
Featured Articles
