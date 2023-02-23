Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Manitowoc updated its FY23 guidance to ~$0.35-1.15 EPS.

Manitowoc Stock Up 3.7 %

MTW stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.93. 157,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $595.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.20.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

About Manitowoc

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,827,000 after buying an additional 95,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.