Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Shares Down 33.3%

Shares of Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Rating) fell 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 230,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 454% from the average session volume of 41,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$2.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of approximately 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

