Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Raised to C$8.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from SEK 64 to SEK 65 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Lundin Mining to a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

LUNMF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.18. 51,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,996. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.53. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

