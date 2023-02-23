Lumi Credits (LUMI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1,626.88 Billion

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $425.26 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.23 or 0.00418537 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,705.62 or 0.27724675 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

