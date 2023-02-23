LUKSO Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $159.30 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One LUKSO token can currently be bought for $10.66 or 0.00043565 BTC on popular exchanges. LUKSO has a market cap of $159.30 million and $1.19 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LUKSO has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002196 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.23 or 0.00418537 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,705.62 or 0.27724675 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.
About LUKSO
LUKSO’s launch date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io.
