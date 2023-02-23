Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 64.50%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $58.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,296. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.42. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $78.09.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

LPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

