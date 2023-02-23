Loopring (LRC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $61.25 Million

Loopring (LRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $561.40 million and approximately $61.25 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Loopring has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.23 or 0.00418537 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,705.62 or 0.27724675 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org.

Loopring Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

