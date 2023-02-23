LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $191.51

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 191.51 ($2.31) and traded as high as GBX 192.70 ($2.32). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 188.80 ($2.27), with a volume of 2,012,207 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 235 ($2.83) to GBX 205 ($2.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised LondonMetric Property to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.41) to GBX 185 ($2.23) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.01) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.47) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 229.17 ($2.76).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 185.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 191.48.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.