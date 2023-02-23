Lokken Investment Group LLC Sells 961 Shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Lokken Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.95% of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at $23,913,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at $12,182,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,433,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth $2,786,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 296.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 100,724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RAAX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.95. 766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,631. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00.

