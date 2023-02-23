Lokken Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.90. 329,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,008. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $203.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

