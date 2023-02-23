Lokken Investment Group LLC Purchases 69 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,155,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.58.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.24. 287,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,704. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.90. The stock has a market cap of $125.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

