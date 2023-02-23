Lokken Investment Group LLC Invests $49,000 in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.5% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 7.9% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 477,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 34,763 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

BlackRock Capital Investment Trading Up 0.3 %

BKCC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.72. 20,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,273. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.39.

BlackRock Capital Investment Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a traded fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, health services, retail trade, finance and transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.