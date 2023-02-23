Lokken Investment Group LLC Invests $49,000 in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.5% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 7.9% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 477,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 34,763 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BlackRock Capital Investment Trading Up 0.3 %
BKCC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.72. 20,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,273. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.39.
BlackRock Capital Investment Profile
BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a traded fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, health services, retail trade, finance and transportation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
- Intel Management Testing Investors Long-term Commitments
- Apple Takes A Breather, But The Signals Are Clear
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.