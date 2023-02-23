Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $545,000 Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in American Tower by 16.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,764,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 0.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 363,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Tower Stock Performance

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,685.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMT traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.60. The stock had a trading volume of 587,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,161. The stock has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.24. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 99.05%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Stories

