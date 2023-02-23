Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 3.7% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% in the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.59. 1,035,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,849,145. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.56. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

