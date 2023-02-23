Lokken Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9,434.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 915,438 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,869,000 after purchasing an additional 902,261 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,254,000 after purchasing an additional 875,296 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 71.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,838,000 after purchasing an additional 817,581 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.81. 585,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,857,972. The firm has a market cap of $243.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.02 and a 200 day moving average of $175.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.