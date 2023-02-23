Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Tops $0.0595

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0595 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $94.91 million and approximately $524,139.42 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

