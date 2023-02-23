LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Workday by 674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,629 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,644,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Workday by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,258,000 after purchasing an additional 541,353 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in Workday by 6,370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 438,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,170,000 after purchasing an additional 431,467 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Workday by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,723,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,525,000 after purchasing an additional 390,907 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.97.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,985,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.22. 276,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,761. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $250.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 185.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Stories

