LMR Partners LLP Takes $23.87 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 773,972 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $23,869,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,498 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,558 shares of the airline’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.54. 1,449,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,655,650. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

