LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 215,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,127,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,226,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,975,982,000 after buying an additional 582,339 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,749,000 after buying an additional 1,363,974 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,071,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,197,000 after acquiring an additional 39,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,904,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,363,000 after buying an additional 659,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $61.13. 506,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,477. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average of $61.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.85%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

