LMR Partners LLP Makes New $37.03 Million Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 961,326 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $37,030,000. Bank of New York Mellon makes up 0.7% of LMR Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.44. 472,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,652,482. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $54.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

