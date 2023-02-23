LMR Partners LLP Has $9.77 Million Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

LMR Partners LLP lessened its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,050 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $9,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,454,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,203 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 345,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after purchasing an additional 254,029 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,943,000 after acquiring an additional 115,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,743,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,135,000 after acquiring an additional 113,705 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $4.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $291.09. The stock had a trading volume of 301,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,180. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 179.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $305.40 and its 200 day moving average is $284.13. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $269.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.84.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $1,582,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

