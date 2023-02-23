LMR Partners LLP Has $15.48 Million Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

LMR Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.41% of Cirrus Logic worth $15,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 69.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 89,612 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at about $1,183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,998,000 after buying an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 74.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 15.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $101,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,991.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $101,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,991.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $249,682.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,906 shares of company stock worth $5,322,371 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRUS. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.11. 56,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average of $79.22. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $108.42.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

