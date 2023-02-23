LMR Partners LLP Buys 14,612 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,612 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.11% of Deckers Outdoor worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 522.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DECK traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $403.56. The company had a trading volume of 50,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,219. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $433.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $406.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.41.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.77.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $392,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,026.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,981,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $392,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,026.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,006 shares of company stock worth $18,763,840. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

