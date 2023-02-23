LMR Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,149 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.20% of Core & Main worth $11,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNM. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $147,837.66. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at $121,895.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Core & Main Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Core & Main from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Core & Main from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Core & Main to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Core & Main from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

Shares of NYSE CNM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,378. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 5.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Core & Main

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.