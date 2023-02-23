LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07. LKQ also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.90-$4.20 EPS.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock opened at $56.70 on Thursday. LKQ has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,663,667 shares in the company, valued at $269,373,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 2,825,295 shares of company stock valued at $161,084,516 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LKQ by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $239,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,542 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after acquiring an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 432.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 558,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,390,000 after purchasing an additional 453,959 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Further Reading

