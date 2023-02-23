LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.37. LKQ has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $59.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 396,363 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $22,854,290.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,777,682 shares in the company, valued at $102,501,144.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 2,825,295 shares of company stock worth $161,084,516 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

