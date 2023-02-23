LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.16 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. LivaNova updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.45-$2.65 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.45-2.65 EPS.

LivaNova Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LIVN traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.45. 334,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,863. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $41.82 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Activity at LivaNova

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $121,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LivaNova

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter worth $414,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

