LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.16 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. LivaNova updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.45-$2.65 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.45-2.65 EPS.
LivaNova Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of LIVN traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.45. 334,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,863. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $41.82 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Insider Activity at LivaNova
In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $121,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of LivaNova
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LivaNova (LIVN)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.