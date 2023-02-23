Linear Price Hits $0.0122 on Major Exchanges (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Linear has a total market cap of $121.74 million and $14.39 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Linear has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Linear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.31 or 0.00426410 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,777.04 or 0.28246147 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear launched on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

