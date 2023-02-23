Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $120-124 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.47 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.45 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LGND. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.00.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.12. 150,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,823. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.02. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $57.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $618,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 422,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,170,020.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 43,390 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,690,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.