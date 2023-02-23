Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $120-124 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.47 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.45 EPS.
A number of research firms recently commented on LGND. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.00.
Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.12. 150,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,823. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.02. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $57.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07.
In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $618,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 422,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,170,020.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 43,390 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,690,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.
