Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-$1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Life Storage also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.75-$6.95 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Life Storage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LSI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.95. 934,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.66. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.86.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 119.11%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Life Storage by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Life Storage by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 29,714 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,469,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.