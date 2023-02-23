Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,907 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $13,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 71.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Life Storage stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,628. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.02 and a twelve month high of $151.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.12 and a 200-day moving average of $111.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 119.11%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Life Storage Profile



Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

