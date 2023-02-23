Lido Staked ETH Market Capitalization Reaches $5.72 Billion (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $5.72 billion and approximately $16.69 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $1,641.42 or 0.06871197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,202,529 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,200,235.97411149 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,643.75490143 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $18,074,016.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

