Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stake Raised by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,555 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 44.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 73,394 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Liberty Global by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,469,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,973,000 after acquiring an additional 389,437 shares during the period. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,950,000. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBTYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $26.62.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

