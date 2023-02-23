Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,442 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 92.9% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 35.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 44.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lennar from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays raised Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.53.

LEN opened at $96.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $109.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.84.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

