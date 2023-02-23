Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 33.30% and a negative net margin of 145.44%. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lemonade updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Lemonade Price Performance

LMND traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.82. 2,056,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $32.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 9,283.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Lemonade

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Lemonade from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

