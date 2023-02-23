Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 33.30% and a negative net margin of 145.44%. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lemonade updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
LMND traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.82. 2,056,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $32.97.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 9,283.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.
Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.
