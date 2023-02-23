LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.11-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $174.30 million-$178.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $171.30 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.11-1.20 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LMAT traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.18. 100,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.99. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.13.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMAT. StockNews.com raised LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barrington Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $349,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,745.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Amundi boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.